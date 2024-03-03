First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,757. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $86.97.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

