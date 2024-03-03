First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

