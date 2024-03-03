First National Bank of Omaha Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,318,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,665 shares of company stock worth $12,503,969. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $16.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $982.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,690. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $934.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $861.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

