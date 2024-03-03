First National Bank of Omaha Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 38,432,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,565,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

