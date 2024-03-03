First National Bank of Omaha Has $891,000 Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $8.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.43. The company had a trading volume of 499,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $315.42.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

