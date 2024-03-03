First National Bank of Omaha Sells 956 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 2.3 %

QLYS stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.