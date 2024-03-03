First National Bank of Omaha Sells 98,028 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,028 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AT&T were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,552,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,837,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

