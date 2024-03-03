First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 2.6% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $158.05. 2,888,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

