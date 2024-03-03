First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

