First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.97

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and traded as low as $34.93. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 144,067 shares.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $921.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
