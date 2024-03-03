First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $25.37 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

