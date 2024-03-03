Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.