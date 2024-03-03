Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

