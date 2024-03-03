Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

