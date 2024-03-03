Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FOX has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FOX has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.