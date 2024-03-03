Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $591.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.96. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

