Fred Alger Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 85.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.