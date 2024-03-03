Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRZE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,884 shares of company stock worth $9,159,856 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRZE opened at $57.13 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

