Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $69.81 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Etsy

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.