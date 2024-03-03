Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,578 shares of company stock worth $4,005,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

