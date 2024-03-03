Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Price Performance
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42.
Insider Activity at Lyft
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.