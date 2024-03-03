Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1,848.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,771,000 after buying an additional 14,972,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,564,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.