Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BURL opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $225.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average is $165.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

