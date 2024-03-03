Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,463 shares of company stock worth $14,222,480 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $34,644,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 314,174 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 49.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.93. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.