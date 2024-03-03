Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.50

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $5.69. Fresnillo shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 37,644 shares trading hands.

Fresnillo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.