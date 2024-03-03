G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.03 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00068924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001504 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.