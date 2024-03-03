Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Up 0.6%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 23 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

