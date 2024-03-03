Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $688,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

