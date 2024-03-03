GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get GATX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

GATX Trading Up 0.7 %

GATX stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.69. The company had a trading volume of 96,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,174. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $549,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 104.5% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in GATX by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.