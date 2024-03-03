Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up 2.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $219,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.18. 840,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

