Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) is Ariel Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,914,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,536,371 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 2.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Gentex worth $225,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex Trading Up 0.6 %

GNTX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

