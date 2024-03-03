Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $146,360.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %
GILD opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.
Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.