Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 2,136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 16,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,656. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.
About Glencore
