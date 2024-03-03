Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 2,136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 16,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,656. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

