Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 68,845 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.50% of Liberty Energy worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.