Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 638.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $22,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $236.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $237.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.40.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

