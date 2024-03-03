Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.43 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

