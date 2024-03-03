Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
Shares of GMRE opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 365.22%.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
