Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

