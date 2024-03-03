Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 54.5% in February

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AQWA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 4,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

