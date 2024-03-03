Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VPN opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

