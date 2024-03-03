goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$186.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$186.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSY shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$169.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$161.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

