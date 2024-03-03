Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Buys 263 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard purchased 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,299.22 ($1,647.92).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Gary Bullard acquired 4,500 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £22,230 ($28,196.35).

Gooch & Housego Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of LON GHH opened at GBX 474 ($6.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 591.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 546.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The stock has a market cap of £122.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,962.50 and a beta of 0.95. Gooch & Housego PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 415 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 685.66 ($8.70).

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

