Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $201.76 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

