Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

