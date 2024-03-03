Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $78.71 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.