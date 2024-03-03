Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

