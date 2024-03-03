Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.97 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,249 shares of company stock valued at $927,987. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

