Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 26,271 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 134.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 340.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.87. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

