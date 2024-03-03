Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grab Trading Up 5.9 %

Grab stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Grab has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 216.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

