Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.22. 18,890,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 16,717,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000.

Further Reading

