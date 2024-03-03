Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GRBK opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 609,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 479,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 246,310 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

