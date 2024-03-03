Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GRBK opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday.
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
