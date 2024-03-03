Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

GRTS stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

